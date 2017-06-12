Pakistan holds good relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt

General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said that Pakistan

holds good relations with all Islamic countries including Qatar

and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan should play neutral

role to have good ties with Islamic countries.

He said that Pakistan had many energy projects with Qatar.

Pakistan as a nuclear state had an importance in the region,

he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan should try to play

neutral role while dealing the matters of Gulf countries.