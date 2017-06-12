Pakistan holds good relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt
General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said that Pakistan
holds good relations with all Islamic countries including Qatar
and Saudi Arabia.
Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan should play neutral
role to have good ties with Islamic countries.
He said that Pakistan had many energy projects with Qatar.
Pakistan as a nuclear state had an importance in the region,
he said.
To a question he said that Pakistan should try to play
neutral role while dealing the matters of Gulf countries.
