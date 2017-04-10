Pakistan has produced melodious singers: Humaira Channa

LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Famous singer Humaira Channa said
that Pakistan has produced many melodious singers who represent
it as ambassadors abroad.
Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that music and singing
bring people closer to each other.
Humaira said that she felt proud to be a Pakistani as Pakistani
music has always earned popularity all over the world.
Pakistani singers like Noor Jahan, Nusrat Feteh Ali and Mehdi
Hassan had earned more name than Indian singers around the world,
she added.
