Pakistan has glorious future: Mamnoon

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan’s future was bright and country’s economy had improved due to pragmatic policies of the government.

Addressing a conference titled “Two Nation Theory—-From Sir Syed to Quaid-e-Azam” in connection with the 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan under the auspices of Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust here at Alhmara, he said the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had successfully rid the country of ill-effects of the poor governance of the past regimes.

President Mamnoon said the masses had to face the travails of dearness, poverty, unemployment, target-killing and poor law and order during the previous governments.

Brushing aside the objections on the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) by some, the President reassured that no change in the CPEC route was under consideration, adding that the economic corridor would be built as per the original plan. He said some people had been sowing misunderstandings on the CPEC for nothing.

Mamnoon said the whole country would soon reap the benefits of the CPEC, adding the CPEC does not belong to a political party or a group rather it was the project of the whole country which would transform nation’s plight.

He said education, health and transport were the top most priorities of the government, adding the present government had to face economic challenges due to the bad policies of the previous governments.

He said the country owed international debts of Rs 6700 billion

in 2008 while these debts soared to Rs 14800 billion when the 2013

elections were held, adding that 15 years of the nation were wasted after 1999.

The President said, if Kalabagh dam was sacrificed at the altar of politics, why Diamir Bhasha dam was not built, adding the present government had been working on the plan make Diamir Bhasha dam a part of the CPEC.

He said the youth make up 55 to 60 percent of the country’s population but national resources were wasted in the past, adding the present government would ensure that our youth get the best education.

He said the Muslims could overcome their current problems by adopting the thought and philosophy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, adding that Ali Garh University served as a think-tank of the Muslims.

Sir Ahmed Khan provided ideological energy and identity

to the Muslim nationhood in the subcontinent. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s

services for the Muslims of the sub-continent will always be remembered, he added.

“It will not be a hyperbole to call Sir Syed Ahmed Khan the founding father of independence movement in India as he led political awareness of the Muslims”, Mamnoon added.

The President hailed the initiative of the conference to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and felicitated the organizers.

President Mamnoon Hussain announced 25 lakh rupees for the Nazria e Pakistan Trust library.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhamamd Rafique Rajwana, Chairman Nazria e Pakistan Trust, former President of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Chairperson Majeeda Wyen, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shammi, Pakistan movement workers and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the conference.