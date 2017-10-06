Pakistan genuinely concerned about role accorded to India in SA Strategy : Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that his meeting with Secretary Tillerson was an important interaction after President Trump announced US South Asia Strategy on August 21.

At his interaction with US & Foreign Media at the Embassy

late night, he told the media that after the announcement of

this South Asia Strategy, the bilateral relationship between

Pakistan and the US has taken a new turn.

” If on one hand, US has its concerns about the future of

Afghanistan, Pakistan seeks recognition of its legitimate

security concerns in the region. We are genuinely concerned

with regard to the role accorded in the Strategy to India in

general and its efforts, geared to destabilization in

Balochistan, in particular.”

He informed that he was visiting Washington DC at the

invitation of Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson with whom

he had a most cordial and useful meeting.

“My visit is essentially in follow-up to Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s meeting with Vice President Mike

Pence on the sidelines of UNGA on September 19, 2017.”

Pakistan greatly values its relationship with the US in

seven-decade long history of result-oriented cooperation,

he said in his opening remarks. “We want to build a

relationship founded on mutual respect. We firmly believes

that through consistent, structured and constructive

engagement, at political and diplomatic levels, both

the countries can continue to work together for the common goal of peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.”

“We also see enormous investment and business opportunities in Pakistan for corporate America, particularly after Pakistan’s remarkable successes in war against terror and significant reduction in terrorist incidents in the country, he said.

However, he added, “Pakistan believes that unless there is

stability in Afghanistan, the dividends of peace in the

region would continue to elude us.” To achieve that goal

both US and Pakistan need to work closely, he stressed.

“On our part, we have completely wiped out all the

hideouts used by terrorists and anti-state elements.

However, this is an ongoing process with continuing

intelligence based operations by law enforcement agencies

across the country,” he added.

“We have offered candid cooperation to Afghanistan during

the recent visit of COAS and Foreign Secretary to Kabul where they had successful and productive meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, the CEO Abdullah and others in the Afghan hierarchy,” he said.

Pakistan is extremely concerned about safe havens of

terrorists who are mostly operating from ungoverned spaces

in Afghanistan which are more than 40% of the total area of

the country, he added.

Substantiating his plea, he said a number of terrorist

attacks in Pakistan in recent months have been traced back

to these elements operating from these bases in Afghanistan.

“I would like to reiterate that Pakistan will continue to

play its positive role in bringing peace to the region

through measures agreed upon by all relevant stakeholders.

We believe that a political approach characterized by an

Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process will yield durable

peace in the interest of Afghanistan and the broader

region.”

He said, ” In our renewed efforts towards establishing

regional peace, we hope that the international media,

particularly the US media will play a positive role and

reflect Pakistan’s changing realities in its

reporting.”

He also invited the media luminaries gathered there to

visit Pakistan with a view to acquiring a first-hand

experience of the fast changing reality in the country.