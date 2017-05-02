Pakistan, France enjoy upward trajectory in bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): A 20-member delegation of National Defence

University (NDU) Tuesday visited Pakistan Embassy in Paris, where they received a briefing from Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque on Pakistan-France bilateral relations.

The ambassador said the Pakistan and France enjoy cordial and warm

bilateral relations and closely work together on issues of global peace and security, a press release received here said.

The countries aim to further strengthen the relations through high level

visits, parliamentary exchanges, private sector interaction, investments, education and cultural cooperation.

He said steady increase in bilateral trade which registered an overall increase of 16% last year augurs well for the future.

The recent successful visit of French business delegation would further contribute in consolidation of economic and commercial relations.

The ambassador also briefed them about embassy’s public diplomacy

initiative under the theme ‘Celebrating Pakistan’ to show case Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage in France with a view to promote soft image of Pakistan.

During its weeklong study tour to Paris, the NDU delegation is scheduled to visit French Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation will also interact with French Center for Advance Studies

and Foundation for Strategic Research to receive briefings about French perspectives about domestic, regional and international political and security environment.

The NDU is one of Pakistan’s premier training institutions. It is a

renowned center of excellence in academic and research pursuits providing policy inputs on national security at strategic level and acting as a national think tank.