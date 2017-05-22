Pakistan focusing on regional connectivity for economic progress: Zakaria

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The present government was focusing on

regional connectivity for achieving economic progress, spokesperson of the Foreign Office Nafeez Zakaria said here Monday.

Talking to PTV, he refering to the regional connectivity said that

Pakistan was paying due attention to enhance bilateral relations with the Central Asian States. Pakistan holds immense importance in the region due to its strategic location, he added.

To a question he said that purpose of the Islamic Coalition

Force was counter-terrorism, adding that Pakistan was playing

vital role in war against terrorism. Islamic countries were also

facing the challenges of terrorism, which is a global issue and should be dealt collectively, Nafees Zakaria said.

To another question he said that Pakistan was raising the

issue of Kashmir at all important forums. Pakistan wants to

resolve the dispute of Kashmir under the United Nations

resolution, he added.

Replying to a question he said,”Pakistan wants to see Palestine as an independent state.”