Pakistan flexible to accept any non-discriminatory criteria for NSG: Gen Ehsan

ISLAMABAD,July 7 (APP) Pakistan is ready to accept any requirement for
admission into Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) as long as it is non-discriminatory and
does not infringe on its right to develop the nuclear capability.
This was stated by Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
(CJCSC) Gen (retd) Ehsanul Haq while speaking at a conference organized by Center for
International Strategic Studies (CISS) on the recently held NSG plenary in Switzerland.
The topic of the conference was a Review of 27th NSG Plenary: Outcome and
Implications.
No decision with regards to the admission of non-NPT states (primarily
India and Pakistan) was taken at the Bern Plenary of the 48 member group of nuclear
suppliers. The issue was discussed during the meeting and the participating governments
agreed upon continuing the deliberations. An informal meeting of the cartel is expected to
be convened in November later this year in Vienna for further discussions on the criteria
for admission of non-NPT states.
Consensus on new admissions has continued to elude the group for the
second consecutive year. The issue was first discussed at the Seoul Plenary in 2016.
Consultations among the members have continued since then.Â
Pakistan has been pursuing NSG membership for its mainstreaming itself
as a country with nuclear capability and access to technological advancements.
We can be flexible as long as it does not infringe on our red flags. It
cannot be used as a coercion, or containment or curtailment of our sovereign rights,â€
Gen Haq, who has remained closely associated with the nuclear program said adding
anything that would be non-discriminatory would be acceptable to Pakistan.
Khalil Hashmi, director general at Foreign Officeâ€™s Arms Control and
Disarmament Division, in his presentation noted that the process for admission of
non-NPT states has slowed down as compared to the rush exhibited by some countries
in 2016.
He said â€œhard reality has dawned upon some of NSG members that the
process cannot be short-circuited.
Mr Hashmi further noted that positions of NSG countries have not changed
much and during this yearâ€™s plenary it was more of a reiteration of those. There
wasnâ€™t something new said or argued, he added.
Director Strategic Plans DivisionÂ Zahir Kazmi said: â€œPakistan is
committed to the objective of non-proliferation and shares the global concern regarding
proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. Pakistan, when
admitted in NSG, would like to constructively contribute to the global non-proliferation
regime.
Recalling the importance of NSG membership for Pakistan, Mr Kazmi said
it was essential for its socio-economic development and technological advancement.
NSG, he said, would gain from accepting Pakistan in its folds.
Executive Director CISS AmbassadorÂ Ali Sarwar Naqvi said Pakistan
merits consideration for NSG membership in its overall commitments and undertakings.
He reminisced that Pakistan’s interest in NSG was longstanding and goes back nearly two
decades.
Pakistan, he maintained, complies with a number of conditions of NSG –
Commitment to Nuclear non proliferation; Nuclear safety; Nuclear security; strong
regulatory framework; and robust command and control structure. He said although
Pakistan is not a signatory of the NPT, but was committed to, and implements, facility
specific safeguards under the INF-CIRC.
