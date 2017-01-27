Pakistan-EU energy dialogue commences in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The Pakistan-European Union Energy Dialogue took place in Brussels, which is part of both sides’ engagement plan.

In the exploratory meeting the two sides discussed the energy situation of Pakistan and the potential for cooperation for viable projects to help Pakistan meet its growing demand of energy particularly through clean and renewable sources, said a press release received here on Friday.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Secretary Ministry of Water and Power Umar Rasoul whereas the team of the European Union was led by Christopher Jones Deputy Director General in the Directorate General for Energy.

The two sides discussed their respective Energy Policies. Pakistan’s delegation briefed on the challenges faced by country in the power sector and the progress made in the past few years to improve energy situation in the country.

The European Union team shared its successes in increasing the share of clean sources in the energy mix of countries of European Union.

In this respect detailed discussions took place pertaining to renewable energy development, designing renewable support mechanisms and integrating renewable energy in the electricity grid.

The two sides agreed on set of conclusions for further discussions in future.

Other members of Pakistani delegation included Chaudhry Faiz Ahmed MD NTDC, Amjad Awan CEO Alternate Energy Development Board, Ayesha Khalid Joint Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Shazia Ghana from Prime Minister’s Office and Mohammad Farooq represented the Ministry of Climate Change.