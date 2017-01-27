Pakistan Embassy holds painting exhibition in Washington

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (APP): The Pakistan Embassy in Washington organized an exhibition of paintings as part of efforts to provide a glimpse of creative endeavors by Pakistani artists to the American people.

The 3-day exhibition titled “The Secret Life of Trees” by Farida

Haq was inaugurated on Wednesday by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, in the Embassy.

Addressing at the occasion, Ambassador Jilani stated Pakistan had a

rich and diverse cultural legacy and the country inherited one of the most culturally advanced civilizations of all times-from Gandhara civilization

in the north to Mohenjodaro in the South.

“Our pervasive and resilient strain of Sufi culture remained a powerful force for tolerance, pluralism and coexistence,” the Ambassador added.

The Ambassador further stated that Pakistan had produced a number of iconic figures in painting and calligraphy including the world renowned Sadiqiain, Abdur Rehman Chughtai, Allah Bux, Ismail Gul Jee and Ghulam Rasool.

He appreciated the work of Farida Haq and said the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington had always been open and welcoming to extend such opportunities helpful in providing a glimpse of the creative endeavors of Pakistani artistes in various fields of Art and Culture to the American people.

A large number of Senior Officials of the U.S. State Department,

members of Pakistani-American community, representatives of community organizations, senior military and civilian officials, and

representatives of media viewed the exhibition on its inaugural day.