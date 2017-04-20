Pakistan effectively highlighted Indian atrocities in IoK: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD Apr 20 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Thursday informed the Senate that the government is making continued and concerted efforts to highlight Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice by Senator Tahir Hussain

Mashhadi, the Advisor said, the government has written to all forums including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Countries, other countries and international organizations on human rights about India’s using Kashmiris as human shield to snub their voice for right to self-determination.

“We have briefed different countries and human rights organizations

there through our missions as well as bilateral interactions to world leaders about continued violence in Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he said in the House.

The Advisor also mentioned to recent visit of OIC Secretary General DR

Yousaf Ahmed wherein Pakistan forcefully raised the Kashmir issue calling upon Muslim Ummah to stand by Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as promised to them under the United Nations resolutions.

He said the matter was also raised at the United Nations Security

Council and the UN Commission on Human Rights, the United Nations President realizing them of just right of Kashmiri people to self determination.

“Pakistan forcefully took up this matter at all forums reminding the

world nations of their promise made to Kashmiri people and exert pressure on India to resolve this long standing issue according to aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he stated.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Office highlighted

this issue through press briefings and issuing statements and showing the videos of inhumane actions of Indian occupied forces in held Kashmir.

He said all Pakistani missions abroad have been issued clear

instructions to continue highlighting Kashmir issue with respective governments as well as the civil society and human rights organization in their countries of stay.

The Advisor said the OIC Secretary General, during his visit to Pakistan

had also mentioned to Indian denial to members of OIC Independent Commission on Human Rights to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir while this OIC delegation was frankly allowed visit to Azad Kashmir.

He said world leaders from other countries who visit Pakistan are also

extensively briefed on Kashmir issue urging them to persuade India to fulfill its commitments made at the UN Security Council.

He said Kashmir issue also bears a key position on the OIC agenda as its solution was imperative for lasting peace in South Asian region.

“Pakistan remains committed to just cause of Kashmiri people and will

continue to highlighting Kashmir issue at all international forums to resolve this long standing issue according to UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he added.