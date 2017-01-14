Pakistan does not intervene in other countries’ affairs: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister for

Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Saturday said Pakistan had

the policy of not intervening in the affairs of other countries.

Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all countries,

including United States, he said talking to PTV.

He said the US did not have policy of inviting foreign

leaders for president’s inaugural ceremony but anyone could be

called in private capacity.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in a

peaceful neighbourhood policy and Pakistan was enjoying good

ties with many countries.

Tariq Fatemi said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in the

war against terrorism, which were highly appreciated and

acknowledged internationally.

The operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched for complete

elimination of terrorism from the country, he added.

Pakistan, he said, had assured Afghanistan that its

soil could not be used against any country.

He said India had failed in getting Pakistan isolated

in the world.

He said the international community and some Indian

intellectuals admitted that the Kashmir movement was totally

indigenous freedom struggle. The prime minister had courageously

highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums, he added.

Commenting on tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said

Pakistan had played a pivotal role in defusing tension between

the two countries.

To a query, he said China was assisting and investing in

various sectors in Pakistan which would bring visible change

within five years.