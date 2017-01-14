Pakistan does not intervene in other countries’ affairs: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister for
Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Saturday said Pakistan had
the policy of not intervening in the affairs of other countries.
Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all countries,
including United States, he said talking to PTV.
He said the US did not have policy of inviting foreign
leaders for president’s inaugural ceremony but anyone could be
called in private capacity.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in a
peaceful neighbourhood policy and Pakistan was enjoying good
ties with many countries.
Tariq Fatemi said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in the
war against terrorism, which were highly appreciated and
acknowledged internationally.
The operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched for complete
elimination of terrorism from the country, he added.
Pakistan, he said, had assured Afghanistan that its
soil could not be used against any country.
He said India had failed in getting Pakistan isolated
in the world.
He said the international community and some Indian
intellectuals admitted that the Kashmir movement was totally
indigenous freedom struggle. The prime minister had courageously
highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums, he added.
Commenting on tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said
Pakistan had played a pivotal role in defusing tension between
the two countries.
To a query, he said China was assisting and investing in
various sectors in Pakistan which would bring visible change
within five years.
