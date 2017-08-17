Pakistan desires stronger ties with the US

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said

Pakistan considers America as an important partner and wishes to further strengthen the existing relations.

He was talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale who called on him

here at the PM Office.

US – Pakistan bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting, a

press release from the PM House said.

The US Ambassador congratulated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi on

assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance bilateral cooperation.