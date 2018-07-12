Pakistan deploys its first ever Navy Ship in Gulf of Aden Southern Red Sea Region

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF visited Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during first Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment instituted recently by the Pakistan Navy.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy it has deployed its first ever navy ship in Gulf of Aden Southern Red Sea Region.

The objective of RMSP is to maintain presence along critical choke points and maritime areas to fulfill international obligations for maritime security and safeguard national shipping while observing freedom of navigation across high seas.

PNS SAIF is the front line destroyer of Pakistan Navy Fleet and is the 3rd Ship of sword class frigate, fitted with state of the art robust weapons and sensors.

The ship is capable to undertake all types of maritime operations in multi-threat environment. PNS SAIF is also embarked with organic Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopter Z9-EC.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF Captain Shahid Wasif PN called on senior Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Officials, including Rear Admiral Hamid Bin Bakhit Aljahni, RSNF Western Fleet Commander and other Senior Military Officials.

During the meeting, Commanding Officer PNS SAIF conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval, Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Saudi Arabia in general and RSNF personnel in particular.

During four days stay at Jeddah, Ship’s crew visited different RSNF training facilities. Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique visited onboard and interacted with ship’s crew. A reception dinner was also hosted onboard in the honour of diplomats and officials from RSNF.

PNS SAIF is the first ship deployed under the Pakistan Navy’s RMSP initiative in the Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea regions. Regional Maritime Security Patrols has been instituted, in line with the UN Resolutions and UN Convention on Law of the Sea for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

Pakistan Navy has remained forthcoming and committed in the fight against terrorism and piracy in the face of heavy odds, and through Regional Maritime Security Patrols, Pakistan Navy would indeed help ensuring safe maritime environment in the region besides projecting Pakistan’s good image in international community and provide recognition as one of the modern and progressive nations of the world.