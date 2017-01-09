Pakistan conducts test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted first test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile “Babur-3” having a range of 450 Km from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.

This was stated by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here in Press Release. “The missile fired from an under water mobile platform, hit its target with precise accuracy”, ISPR said.

Babur-3 is a sea based variant of ground launched cruise missile Babur-2, which was successfully tested in December last.

The newly tested missile incorporates state of the art technologies including under water controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching System.

The missile features terrain hugging and sea skimming flight capabilities to evade hostile radars and defenses, in addition to certain stealth technologies, in an emerging regional Ballistic Missile Defence environment. Babur-3 Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) in land-attack mode is capable of delivering various types of payloads and will provide Pakistan with a credible second strike capability, augmenting deterrence.

While the pursuit and now the successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone, it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighbourhood.

The test was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials, scientists and engineers from scientific strategic organizations.

The CJCSC and three services chiefs congratulated all the officials involved, on achieving this highly significant milestone.

The CJCSC highlighted that successful test fire of SLCM also demonstrated confidence in scientists and engineers in fostering the technological prowess, through indigenization and self-reliance.

Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step towards reinforcing policy of credible minimum deterrence.