Pakistan conducts successful test fire of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics

and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers. It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which also carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene

Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC), which enables it to engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

Today’s launch was witnessed by Director General, Strategic

Plans Division, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Committee and Services

Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers of NESCOM and NDC.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have also

conveyed their appreciations to scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today’s missile test, the ISPR statement added.