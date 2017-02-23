Pakistan committed to strong economic partnership with Turkey: PM

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan valued its relations with Turkey and was committed to the shared vision of a strong economic partnership, commensurating their excellent political ties.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated this in his one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim held here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the current trade volume between Pakistan and Turkey was less than $ 600 million, which was below true potential.

However, he said efforts should be made to achieve the target of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the earliest possible.

Sharif said a comprehensive FTA would entail huge opportunities for different sectors of the two economies and maximize their trade potential in goods, services and investments.

He said coming to Turkey was always a great pleasure like visiting his second home.

He said Pakistan-Turkey relationship had few parallels in inter-state relations in terms of warmth, cordiality and mutual trust and understanding.

“Our common bonds of faith, culture and history continue to deepen and nurture this unique fraternal relationship,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized on frequent exchanges at the highest political level, terming these as hallmarks of their multi-faceted ties.