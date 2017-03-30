Pakistan comes first than any individual or institution: COAS

RAWALPIDI, March 30 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Army shall continue to

contribute towards national security.

He reiterated his vision for better Pakistan where nothing

takes precedence over Country.

“County comes first than any individual or the institution,”

he sad while interacting with the officers and recruits including

those from Frontier Constabulary from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his

visit to Baloch Regimental Centre (BRC) Abbotabad.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, on arrival at

BRC, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps,

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Abdullah

Dogar was also present.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage

to martyrs of Baloch Regiment who laid their lives for defence of

the motherland.

The COAS expressed pleasure and honour to be at home of

Baluchis.

He said that he has very special attachment with Baloch

Regiment being second generation officer as his father was also an

officer from Baloch Regiment.