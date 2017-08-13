Pakistan, China sign documents to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan and China on Sunday signed

different documents to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields

of education and infrastructure development.

The documents were signed at the PM House in a ceremony during

the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang here.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice Premier after both the leaders

held one-on-one meeting.

Both the countries signed the Letters of Exchange for FATA

Schools projects.

The documents were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs

Division Shahid Mehmood and Vice Minister and Deputy International

Trade Representative of China Yu Jianhua.

Both the countries signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Chairman

COPHC Zhang Baozhong and Chairman Sino Truck Group Ma Chunji

signed the documents.