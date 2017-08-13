Pakistan, China sign documents to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan and China on Sunday signed
different documents to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields
of education and infrastructure development.
The documents were signed at the PM House in a ceremony during
the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang here.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice Premier after both the leaders
held one-on-one meeting.
Both the countries signed the Letters of Exchange for FATA
Schools projects.
The documents were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs
Division Shahid Mehmood and Vice Minister and Deputy International
Trade Representative of China Yu Jianhua.
Both the countries signed a strategic cooperation agreement.
Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Chairman
COPHC Zhang Baozhong and Chairman Sino Truck Group Ma Chunji
signed the documents.
