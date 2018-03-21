Sports 
Views: 276

Pakistan beats Philippines in Asian Squash Team C’ship

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Pakistan beat Philippines by 3-0 on Wednesday in the mens’ 1st pool match of the 19th Asian Squash Team Championship being played in Korea.
In Men’s event, Pakistan has been placed in Pool-B with Korea, Philippines and Sri Lanka whereas, in Women’s event, Pakistan is in Pool-A with Hong Kong, Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand, said a press release issued here.
In Men’s 1st Pool match, Pakistan defeated Philippines by 3-0. Farhan Zaman beat Robert Andrew 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 (30 Min); Tayyab Aslam beat David Williams 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 (20 Min); Amaad Fareed beat Reymark Begornia 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 (17 min).
In Women’s 1st Pool match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2-0. Fothoum Issadeen beat Riffat Khan 11-4, 8-11, 13-11 and 11-8; Mihiliya Methsarani beat Madina Zafar 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links