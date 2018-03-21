Pakistan beats Philippines in Asian Squash Team C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Pakistan beat Philippines by 3-0 on Wednesday in the mens’ 1st pool match of the 19th Asian Squash Team Championship being played in Korea.

In Men’s event, Pakistan has been placed in Pool-B with Korea, Philippines and Sri Lanka whereas, in Women’s event, Pakistan is in Pool-A with Hong Kong, Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand, said a press release issued here.

In Men’s 1st Pool match, Pakistan defeated Philippines by 3-0. Farhan Zaman beat Robert Andrew 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 (30 Min); Tayyab Aslam beat David Williams 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 (20 Min); Amaad Fareed beat Reymark Begornia 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 (17 min).

In Women’s 1st Pool match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2-0. Fothoum Issadeen beat Riffat Khan 11-4, 8-11, 13-11 and 11-8; Mihiliya Methsarani beat Madina Zafar 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.