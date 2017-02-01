Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup match

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan claimed third consecutive win

of the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup when on Wednesday they defeated

traditional rivals India by seven wickets at Ferozshah Kotla Cricket

Stadium, New Delhi.

According to information received here, India opted to bat

first after winning the toss and piled up a huge target of 204

runs for the loss of five wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Opener

J Parkash starred with the bat for India, scoring 90 runs. He

was well supported by Venkatesh Donna, who made 53 runs.

Pakistan in reply got an early jolt when Muhammad Akram was

bowled in the second over after scoring just five runs.

However, after his departure Zafar Iqbal and Nisar Ali built

the innings and scored 72 runs in first 6 overs. Nisar Ali got out

after scoring 45 runs. Anees Javed fell cheaply after scoring just

four runs. But Zafar Iqbal stood tall on the other end and played a

brilliant innings of unbeaten 88 runs. Israr Ali made brisk unbeaten

21 runs off 10 balls and helped Pakistan to reach the target in 15.3

overs for the loss of three scalps wickets.

Zafar Iqbal was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant

knock.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in New Delhi Abdul Basit and

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah also

witnessed the match.