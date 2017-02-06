Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Bahrain: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Bahrain which were deep rooted in shared history, values and culture and based on mutual trust and understanding.

The president said this while talking to Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik and ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed Abdul Qader were also present on this occasion.

The president said friendly political relations between Pakistan and Bahrain provided an excellent foundation for building a mutually beneficial economic, commercial, trade and investment partnership.

He said the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with the potential and called for increasing bilateral trade volume to the benefit of both countries.

He said regular business to business interaction was imperative for further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The president welcomed Bahraini investment in Pakistan, particularly in energy sector and infrastructure development, where Pakistan offers attractive investment regime.

He apprised that the current investment policy of Pakistan had created an investment friendly environment, guaranteeing equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors, protecting foreign investment with high rates of dividends.

The president expressed gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the generous gift of the King Hamad Nursing University, an icon of our traditional friendship in this new era, being built in Islamabad.

He hoped that with personal interest and support, construction work on the nursing university would commence soon.

He said the Pakistani diaspora in

Bahrain was a strong bridge between our two brotherly countries as they continue to play an important role in the development and prosperity of both Pakistan and Bahrain.

He said Pakistan was ready to meet all human resource requirements in view of Bahrain’s ongoing and future development projects.

Mamnoon Hussain called for regular exchange of educational delegations and emphasized to keep investing in Pak-Bahrain friendship by enhancing cooperation in the field of education.

He conveyed best wishes to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, prime minister of Bahrain.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa said Bahrain regarded Pakistan as a brotherly and friendly country and expressed optimism that bilateral relations would reach new heights in future.

The president wished the foreign minister and his delegation a pleasant stay in Islamabad.