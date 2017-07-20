Pakistan achieving economic progress under PM leadership: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan was
achieving economic progress under the leadership and vision of
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after
coming into power in 2013, had completed many projects including
Lowari Tunnel for the welfare of the people, he said while talking
to a private news channel. The project of New Islamabad Airport
would also be completed soon, he added.
International companies are coming to Pakistan for
investment purpose, he said. He was of the view that political
stability was imperative for development and progress.
To a question about Joint Investigation Team report,
the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had expressed
reservations over process of JIT. He said that PML-N had played
role in restoration of judiciary in the country.
To another question Ahsan Iqbal said that Opposition parties
including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf had
no vote bank while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz hold big support
and vote of the people due to welfare and development works.
He said that there had been corruption stories during the
regime of PPP. Replying to another question he said that Prime
Minister did not have any corruption cases.
