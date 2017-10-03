Pakistan achieved many successes in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif has said Pakistan Armed forces had achieved many

successes in war against terrorism.

The military operations launched during the period of

present government remained successful, he said talking to a

private news channel.

He said the National Action Plan (NAP) was made to wipe out

terrorists from the country.

He said the democratic system was strengthening in the

country.

To a question regarding his upcoming visit to United

States, the foreign minister said Pakistan would clear its

position in the meeting.

Replying to a question, he said Indian people had

elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was involved in human rights

violations and killing of the Muslims.