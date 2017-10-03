ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif has said Pakistan Armed forces had achieved many
successes in war against terrorism.
The military operations launched during the period of
present government remained successful, he said talking to a
private news channel.
He said the National Action Plan (NAP) was made to wipe out
terrorists from the country.
He said the democratic system was strengthening in the
country.
To a question regarding his upcoming visit to United
States, the foreign minister said Pakistan would clear its
position in the meeting.
Replying to a question, he said Indian people had
elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was involved in human rights
violations and killing of the Muslims.
Pakistan achieved many successes in war against terrorism: Asif
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad