Pak women hockey team beat Brunei in Women’s Asia Hockey Cup

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Young Hamra Latif starred with a hat trick as Pakistan routed the hosts Brunei by four goals to nil in the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Tuesday.

Hamra, scored all her three goals in the first half and set up teams thumping win, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Two came via open play while she completed her hat trick on the cusp of half time with a penalty corner conversion.

Pakistan added one goal in the second half. Ambreen Arshad cashed on a penalty stroke.

Hamra Latif 3 (18′, 20′, 30′) & Ambreen Arshad (51′)

After completion of the first round of the double league, Hong Kong China leads the three team competition, having won both their matches. Pakistan are second with one win and one loss. Brunei have lost both the matches.

Pakistan next plays Hong Kong China on October 26.