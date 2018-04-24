Global 
Pak-Uzbek FMs agree to further strengthen political, economic relations

BEIJING, April 24 (APP):Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Kamilov Abdul Aziz Khafizovich here on Tuesday.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, both the ministers spoke highly of the historical relations between the two countries and their deep cultural linkages.
Khawaja Asif appreciated the active support of Uzbekistan for Pakistan’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which was finalized during the SCO Astana Summit in Uzbekistan.
The two Foreign Ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen bilateral, political, economic and people-to-people relations.

