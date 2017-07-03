Pak takes scores of administrative, policy measures to protect all citizens

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Pakistan has taken scores of
administrative and policy measures to ensure that all its citizens
enjoy human rights and are protected from torture.
The Parliament has been very active in adopting legislation to
address issues of violence and discrimination against women, and for
the purpose in October 2016, Anti-Rape (Criminal Laws Amendment)
Bill and Anti-Honour Killings (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill was
passed by the Parliament.
Defending the Initial Report on Convention against Torture
(CAT) presented to the UN Committee’s, a high level delegation
of MOHR informed that Constitution of Pakistan had prohibited the
use of torture in all forms, an official sources told APP.
They apprised the committee members that the state recognized
that torture was an outmoded practice that violated human dignity.
“Pakistan continues to uphold provisions of the UN Convention
and committed to the protection of human rights precedes the
ratification of the UN Charter”, the delegation members informed.
The United Nations committee comprised of independent experts
and monitors reviewed Pakistan’s report and showed its satisfaction
over the implementation of the various provisions of the Convention.
The United Nations Committee Against Torture (CAT) raised
questions about the endeavors taken by Pakistan against torture and
other inhuman punishments in its first review of implementation in
Pakistan of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman
or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
The state delegation led by Senator Kamran Michael, Federal
minister for human rights, who was joined by Special Assistant to
the Prime Minister for Human Rights Barrister Zafarullah Khan,
Rabiya Javeri Agha, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights and other
officials from the Foreign Service responded satisfactorily to
questions raised by the experts of the committee.
State delegation informed the Committee that this Report has
been prepared through an inclusive, participatory and consultative
process, in which federal and provincial departments as well as all
stakeholders, including civil society organizations and Non
Government Organizations were involved.
The delegation stated that for Pakistan the commitment to
promote and protect human rights in accordance with our
international obligations is a national priority.
The implementation of any Convention is an ongoing process. In
the context of Pakistan, the Government has made endeavors to
implement the Convention as well as report to the Committee, they
added.
They informed the committee that number of programmes have been
initiated by government in order to raise awareness regarding the prohibition of torture adding that free and vibrant media and active civil
society also continues to play an important role in raising
awareness, he said.
State delegation successfully responded to the questions and
observations of distinguished Experts of the Committee.
