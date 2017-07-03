Pak takes scores of administrative, policy measures to protect all citizens

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Pakistan has taken scores of

administrative and policy measures to ensure that all its citizens

enjoy human rights and are protected from torture.

The Parliament has been very active in adopting legislation to

address issues of violence and discrimination against women, and for

the purpose in October 2016, Anti-Rape (Criminal Laws Amendment)

Bill and Anti-Honour Killings (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill was

passed by the Parliament.

Defending the Initial Report on Convention against Torture

(CAT) presented to the UN Committee’s, a high level delegation

of MOHR informed that Constitution of Pakistan had prohibited the

use of torture in all forms, an official sources told APP.

They apprised the committee members that the state recognized

that torture was an outmoded practice that violated human dignity.

“Pakistan continues to uphold provisions of the UN Convention

and committed to the protection of human rights precedes the

ratification of the UN Charter”, the delegation members informed.

The United Nations committee comprised of independent experts

and monitors reviewed Pakistan’s report and showed its satisfaction

over the implementation of the various provisions of the Convention.

The United Nations Committee Against Torture (CAT) raised

questions about the endeavors taken by Pakistan against torture and

other inhuman punishments in its first review of implementation in

Pakistan of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman

or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The state delegation led by Senator Kamran Michael, Federal

minister for human rights, who was joined by Special Assistant to

the Prime Minister for Human Rights Barrister Zafarullah Khan,

Rabiya Javeri Agha, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights and other

officials from the Foreign Service responded satisfactorily to

questions raised by the experts of the committee.

State delegation informed the Committee that this Report has

been prepared through an inclusive, participatory and consultative

process, in which federal and provincial departments as well as all

stakeholders, including civil society organizations and Non

Government Organizations were involved.

The delegation stated that for Pakistan the commitment to

promote and protect human rights in accordance with our

international obligations is a national priority.

The implementation of any Convention is an ongoing process. In

the context of Pakistan, the Government has made endeavors to

implement the Convention as well as report to the Committee, they

added.

They informed the committee that number of programmes have been

initiated by government in order to raise awareness regarding the prohibition of torture adding that free and vibrant media and active civil

society also continues to play an important role in raising

awareness, he said.

State delegation successfully responded to the questions and

observations of distinguished Experts of the Committee.