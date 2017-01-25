Pak, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying cordial relations which are

deep rooted in common religious, cultural and social traditions.

Speaking in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan,

Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani held here to discuss bilateral

relations, Irfan Siddiqui said every Pakistani has great love for

the Holy land of Hejaz and feels its obligation to safeguard the

place.

On the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Marzouk

said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always come up to each other’s

expectations during the crucial and testing times.

“It is heartening to see that the cooperation between both the

countries is expanding day by day in different fields of life and

both are determined to fight the menaces of extremism and

terrorism,” the Ambassador said.

During the meeting, the two sides reiterated their stance to

further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui presented a calligraphic art piece

to the Saudi Ambassador.