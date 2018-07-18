Pak rugby teams camp for participation in Asian rugby tournament

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan rugby teams camp for the build up of the team to take part in Asia Rugby Seven trophy will commence here from July 20 at Pakistan rugby academy ground.

“Seventeen shortlisted players will be taking part in the camp which will be held under the watchful eyes of the national coaches”, said a spokesman of Pakistan Rugby Union while talking to APP on

Wednesday. The Asia rugby seven trophy will be played from August four in Singapore.

He said Asia’s top rugby teams including Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Laos and Uzbekistan are part in the event

and Pakistan has placed in Pool C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos.

Pak team will play its pool matches on August 4 while position matches will take place on August 5.

“The month long first phase of the camp was conducted at Islamabad and teams head coach Shakeel Ahmad is fully satisfied with the training of the players”, said the PRU spokesman.

He said players took keen interest in match practice and physical training drills aimed at improving stamina and physical endurance.

Following will attend the camp, Ahmad Wasim, Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Saad Arif, Adnan Saeed, Kashif Khawaja, Mian Hamza, Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Talha, Dawood Gul, Ali Shahid, Muhammad Waqas, Musaddaq Altaf, Muhammad Harooq, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Abbas and

Muhammad Nasir.

“The final line up of the team and its captain will be named before the departure of the team”,he said.

Syed Moyazzam Ali has been named as teams manager and Dr Mohsin as physiotherapist.

To a question he said the players are in good shape and it is hoped that the team will produce desired results in the event.

“Competition will be tough due to presence of best teams of Asia but we will be aiming to demonstrate higher of rugby to live up to the expectations”,he added.