Pak Karate team to participate in training tour in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan Karate team will participate in the training and competition tour at Istanbul, Turkey which aims to promote Karate in the world by spreading physical tips.

The training and competition tour will start from July 25 (Wednesday) and will end on 15th of next month.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official told , “We have good potential players in all across the country and they could be able to come up at national and international levels training under provided qualified coaches, Radio Pakistan reported.