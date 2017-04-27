Pak jr hockey in final of Australian hockey championship

LAHORE, Apr 27 (APP): Pakistan junior hockey team roared
into the final of the Australian junior hockey championship
with a comfortable 2-0 win over Western Australia at Hobart,
Tasmania on Thursday.
It was a well contested game but Pakistan held the upper
hand most of the time, said the information made available
to APP here.
Handsome boy Ali Aziz opened the scoring in the 20th minute
with brilliance and anticipation amid rousing applause from
the crowd.
The score remained 1-0 when the team changed the sides.
The second goal came in the 43rd minute through Khan with
personal hard work and superb sprint.
Pakistan will face New South Wales State team in the final
of this 10 team competition on April 29.
