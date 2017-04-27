Pak jr hockey in final of Australian hockey championship

LAHORE, Apr 27 (APP): Pakistan junior hockey team roared

into the final of the Australian junior hockey championship

with a comfortable 2-0 win over Western Australia at Hobart,

Tasmania on Thursday.

It was a well contested game but Pakistan held the upper

hand most of the time, said the information made available

to APP here.

Handsome boy Ali Aziz opened the scoring in the 20th minute

with brilliance and anticipation amid rousing applause from

the crowd.

The score remained 1-0 when the team changed the sides.

The second goal came in the 43rd minute through Khan with

personal hard work and superb sprint.

Pakistan will face New South Wales State team in the final

of this 10 team competition on April 29.