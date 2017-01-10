Pak-India blind cricket teams to lock horns on Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Though Pakistan and Indian cricket

teams are currently not playing cricket against each other but on

the other hand both the neighboring countries blind cricket teams

will lock horns on February 1 in the Second World Blind Twenty20.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman

Syed Sultan Shah said Muhammad Jamil will be leading the Pakistan

team in the World Blind T20 scheduled to be held in India from

January 31.

Pakistan will play its opener against England on January

31while the green-shirts will face India in their second match on

February 1.

Sultan said the training camp of Pakistan Blind Cricket team

for the upcoming World Blind T20 will be held in Lahore from January

14.

“As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp and the final

squad for the mega event will be announced on January 25 comprising

of 17 players,” he said.

He said hopefully Pakistani players would get visas in time to

proceed for the mega event. “We have got No Objection Certificates

(NOCs) to feature in the event.”

“We are in touch with our counterparts in India and hopefully

after getting security clearance from the neighboring country we

will get visas for our players well in time,” he said.

Besides Pakistan and India teams from Australia, England, New

Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal

are participating in the tournament.