Pak-India blind cricket teams to lock horns on Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Though Pakistan and Indian cricket
teams are currently not playing cricket against each other but on
the other hand both the neighboring countries blind cricket teams
will lock horns on February 1 in the Second World Blind Twenty20.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman
Syed Sultan Shah said Muhammad Jamil will be leading the Pakistan
team in the World Blind T20 scheduled to be held in India from
January 31.
Pakistan will play its opener against England on January
31while the green-shirts will face India in their second match on
February 1.
Sultan said the training camp of Pakistan Blind Cricket team
for the upcoming World Blind T20 will be held in Lahore from January
14.
“As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp and the final
squad for the mega event will be announced on January 25 comprising
of 17 players,” he said.
He said hopefully Pakistani players would get visas in time to
proceed for the mega event. “We have got No Objection Certificates
(NOCs) to feature in the event.”
“We are in touch with our counterparts in India and hopefully
after getting security clearance from the neighboring country we
will get visas for our players well in time,” he said.
Besides Pakistan and India teams from Australia, England, New
Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal
are participating in the tournament.
