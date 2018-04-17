Pak hockey team named for Youth Olympics

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced nine-member national team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for the Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29.

It is pertinent to mention that the hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played on 5-a-side format, said a spokesman for the PHF here.

Following is the team: Awais Arshad (goal-keeper), Waqas Ahmed (Captain), Ali Raza , Mohibullah (Vice Captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, and Hammad Anjum.

Stanbyes: Mohammad Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin and Abrar Ahmed.

The top two teams from the 11 sides competing at these qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18.