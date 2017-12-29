Pak Embassy in Washington DC celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC Friday celebrated the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the theme of “Hamara Quaid” in a befitting manner.

A cake cutting ceremony was held in a simple and graceful manner to celebrate the birthday of the founder of the nation, said a message received here from Washington DC.

While speaking on the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs Rizwan Saeed Sheikh paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who changed the lives of the Indian Muslims by securing a separate homeland for themselves through relentless commitment and dedication. M.A. Jinnah was a lawyer, politician and the founder of Pakistan. During his thriving political career, Jinnah displayed exemplary statesmanship and shaped the destiny of Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent, he added.

Eminent Scholar, Professor Dr Akbar S. Ahmad also spoke on the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He talked about Quaid’s dream for Pakistan which was based on the principles of democracy, equality, brotherhood and social justice. He emphasized the need to follow the guiding principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the progress and prosperity of our dear homeland.

An exhibition of historic photographs highlighting various phases of Quaid’s life and the critical moments of the Pakistan movement was also arranged which was widely appreciated by the guests.