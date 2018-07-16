Pak cycling contingent to attend training camp in Korea

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The two-member Pakistani cycling contingent will depart to Korea on Wednesday to attend a training camp.

Talking to APP, PCF Secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah said the training camp will kick off from July 19 in Korea.

“The Pakistani contingent includes a cyclist Arsalan Anjum and coach Najeeb ul Rehman. Our Korean counterpart will bear all expenses for their training,” he said.

Speaking about the development of cycling in Pakistan, he said the government must build velodromes for national cyclists as there is plentiful of talent in the country.

“There is a velodrome in Lahore which is in a very bad condition and we have written to Punjab Sports Board (PSB) multiple times but yet the velodrome has not been repaired,” he said.

He said various cycling tournaments will be held this year including National Cycling Race in Quetta and National Cycling Coaching Course in Lahore in August, National Cycling race will be held from Karachi to Hyderabad in September, 64th National Men’s and Women’s Track Cycling Championship will be held in October in Lahore, Tour de Gilgit Cycling race and National Road Race from Islamabad to Murree will be held in November.

“Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Cycling Track Championship will also be held in Lahore in November,” he said.