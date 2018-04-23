Pak cycling coaches leave for South Korea

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):Two national female cycling coaches left

here on Monday for South Korea to participate in the UCI coach training camp, WCC-KC 018 course.

Haleem Ghayoor and Misbah Mushtaq will attend the month-long course which will add to their coaching knowledge, said Syed Azhar Ali,secretary, PCF.

They are touring South Korea under an agreement between Korean Cycling Federation and Pakistan Cycling Federation and all expenditure including the airfare will be borne by the Korean Cycling Federation, he said.

The PCF official expressed his thanks to Chayol Koo, president, South Korean Cycling Federation, Secretary, Sung Joo KIM, and Director WCC KS Medward Sung Woong Park for their cooperation with the PCF.

He said that WCC Korea is world known cycling training centre where eight PCF cyclists and coaches underwent training during the last few years.