Pak condemns trgetting of civilians in Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan foreign affairs ministry Thursday
condemned the targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by Armenian forces in which, among others, a 2-year old girl has lost her life.
“We understand the sentiments of the Azerbaijan people in this situation
since this happens on a daily basis with the Indian forces deliberately targeting civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control from Indian occupied Kashmir, killing scores of innocent civilians, including children, and damaging civilian properties,” Foreign Office said.
