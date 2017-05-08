Pak-Canada ties being strengthened with passage of time: Governor

KARACHI, May 8 (APP): The ties between Pakistan and Canada were being strengthen further with the passage of time, said the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

He expressed these views while talking to High Commissioner of Canada, Perry Calderwood, who called on him at the Governor House here Monday.

The Honorary Consul General of Canada in Karachi, Byram D. Avari, was also present on the occasion.

The Governor was of the view that the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was to the tune of 700 million dollars and this needed to be enhanced.

He pointed out that after restoration of law and order, the investment in the province is increasing which is profitable in the fields of energy, infrastructure, education and health etc.

Zubair also invited the Canadian investors to come up with investment.

The Canadian High Commissioner said that after improvement in the law and order, Sindh especially city of Karachi is attractive place for investment.

He said that Pakistani cotton, mangoes and vegetables are popular in Canada.

The envoy also lauded the role of the Pakistani community in Canada.