Pak, Belarus setting up joint ventures to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan and Belarus are setting up

joint ventures to boost bilateral trade, economic relations and to

make meat, dairy products (baby food, milk powder, yogurts, ice

cream), and tinned food using Belarusian technologies.

An agricultural delegation from Pakistan led by First Deputy

National Food Security and Research Minister Muhammad Abid Javed

will stay in Belarus on a visit till February 25, press

release received here Thursday said.

The visit will represent a preparatory negotiation platform

for a series of events in the area of agricultural cooperation and

to be focused on the third session of the Belarusian-Pakistani

working group on agriculture.

While in Belarus members of the Pakistani delegation are

expected to negotiate with top officials of the Agriculture and Food

Ministry, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Academy’s

R&D center for agriculture mechanization, Minsk Dairy Factory No.1,

the R&D center for potato, vegetable, and fruit farming of the

National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, and Minsk Tractor Works

(MTZ trademark).

Since the heads of state of Belarus and Pakistan would like

mutual trade turnover to be raised to $1 billion by 2020, the sides

believe that in agriculture there are great reserves for

manufacturing cooperation and for achieving the goal.