Sports 
Views: 229

Pak Army wins handball championship

Posted By: Uploader

FAISALABAD, Apr 30 (APP)-:Pakistan Army lifted the title of 28th
national handball championship here Monday.
Pakistan Army beat WAPDA by 35-24 points. Higher Education Commission
stood third while Pakistan Railways remained on forth position.
District Sports Officer Rana Hamad Iqbal and others gave away
trophies and medals to position holder teams.
The championship was played under the aegis of district sports committee.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links