Pak Army wins handball championship

FAISALABAD, Apr 30 (APP)-:Pakistan Army lifted the title of 28th

national handball championship here Monday.

Pakistan Army beat WAPDA by 35-24 points. Higher Education Commission

stood third while Pakistan Railways remained on forth position.

District Sports Officer Rana Hamad Iqbal and others gave away

trophies and medals to position holder teams.

The championship was played under the aegis of district sports committee.