Pak Army Major Umar’s Platoon declared Sovereign Platoon at Sandhurst

LONDON, Aug 11 (APP):Sovereign’s Parade of Commission Course 173 was held at Royal Military Academy

Sandhurst (RMAS) the otherday.

General Mark Carlton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff was the

Sovereign’s Representative during the ceremony.

Major Umar Farooq Malik from Pakistan Army was one of the Platoon Commanders with

this Commissioning Course, a statement of Pakistan High Commission London said.

Out of eight platoons his platoon has been declared as the best platoon of the

course and has been awarded Sovereign’s Banner on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

The platoon so awarded is referred as the Sovereign’s Platoon.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Major Umar has also received a letter

of appreciation from Her Majesty The Queen.His name has been written on the Sovereign’s Platoon Board in Royal Military Academy library which is also an honour for Pakistan.

Maj Umar Farooq is from 44 SP Artillery. Before coming to RMAS, he served in

Pakistan Military Academy Kakul as Adjutant and Platoon Commander.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the High Commissioner attended the Parade and congratulated

Maj Umar Farooq and his platoon for achieving this coveted position. He commended Pakistan

Army’s spirit to take on the challenge.

The High Commissioner said Major Umar once again demonstrated at the Sandhurst

the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our Armed Forces.

The High Commissioner also interacted with the Chief of General Staff and the

Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst both of whom highly appreciated the

professionalism and dedication displayed by Major Umar Farooq.

Pakistan High Commission’s Defence Adviser Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz also attended

the Parade.