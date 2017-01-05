Pak Ambassador visits China World Peace Foundation, plants a tree of friendship in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid, Thursday said the all weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China is based on mutual trust and unwavering friendship.

According to a press release received here from Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, in a meeting with Chairman of China World Peace Foundation (WPF) , Li Ruo Hong during his visit to the Foundation in Beijing, the Ambassador said the relationship of the two countries is a perfect model for other regional countries on how to co-exist peacefully and

build fraternal ties.

The launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has elevated this friendship to new heights, he added.

The Ambassador shared the outcome of the recently concluded meeting of the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) which has agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of energy, communication infrastructure, special economic zones and people to people exchanges.

Mr. Li underscored the importance of the bilateral friendship and vowed to further strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Masood Khalid also visited the Museum of China World Peace Foundation and appreciated the aesthetic layout of the Museum which had art work from different countries of the world.

He also planted a tree of friendship in the Peace Garden located at the Kings Garden Villa in Beijing.