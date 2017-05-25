PAF’s aircraft crashes near Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), on a

routine mission, Thursday crashed near Mianwali, causing no loss of property.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF’s F-7PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mianwali,” the PAF’s news release said.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely.

No loss of civilian life and property has been reported on ground.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine

the cause of accident.