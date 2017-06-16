PAF cadet departs for America to attend US Air Force Academy

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Muhammed Shahrukh Khan, 19, from Lahore, who was accepted into the United States Air Force (USAF) Academy for four years of rigorous academic and military training, departed for the United States.

“I’m excited to go, to learn about the world and people and their

different backgrounds,” Shahrukh said, who plans to study engineering at the academy.

“From a military standpoint, it will be a chance for me to excel. I

learned a lot in Pakistan. The US Air Force Academy will teach me new and different

things.”

According to US Emabassy announcement, Shahrukh was among 12 students

nominated by the Pakistani military to compete in the Service Academy Foreign Student

programme.

Under this programme, partner nations nominate outstanding young men and

women for the opportunity to compete for admission to the prestigious US military

academies.

Due to the critical military relationship between Pakistan and the

United States, Pakistan is one of only 12 countries designated by the United States

Secretary Defense as a priority appointment country.

In February, Shahrukh and the other cadets completed the Candidate

Fitness Assessment (CFA) and interview portions of their applications at the US Embassy

in Islamabad.

The CFA is a test of strength, agility, speed and endurance used to

predict a candidate’s aptitude for the physical programme at the military academies.

In the interviews, the applicants demonstrated their strength of

character and commitment to service in Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

In May at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Brigadier General Kenneth Ekman

congratulated Shahrukh, presented him books about America and gave him advice about

his upcoming move to the USAF Academy in Colorado.

“I can attest to how much of an impact the service academy had on my

military career and my life and fondly remember graduating with some exceptional

partner-nation classmates, many of whom went on to become leaders in their services

and defense establishments,” Ekman said, who graduated from the USAF Academy in

1991. “Shahrukh will have a perspective no one else in the class will have. He’ll help the

class see things differently and understand Pakistan and the Pakistani Air Force.”

Pakistan currently has one student enrolled in the United States Naval

Academy, three in the United States Air Force Academy, and four in the United States

Military Academy.

One of Brigadier General Ekman’s classmates at the USAF Academy,

Mukkarem Q Khan, also graduated in 1991 and served with distinction in the Pakistan Air

Force for more than 10 years.

“There can be no more rewarding experience in one’s life than to attend

the USAF Academy,” Khan said.

“It refines a human being academically, physically and emotionally, and

exudes excellence unprejudiced by race, color, religion or national origin. The inculcation

at USAFA has always remained a source of strength and acumen for me — as a fighter

pilot, as a family man and as a proud citizen of Pakistan.”