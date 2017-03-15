PAF achieves overhaul capability of C-130 aircraft

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday

announced to achieve another significant milestone when the 50th

indigenously overhauled C-130 aircraft was rolled out in a grand

ceremony held at the base here.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest at the occasion, a PAF press release said.

On his arrival at the venue, a smartly turned out contingent

presented him the Guard of Honour. It was followed by the fly past

of three ship formation of C-130 aircraft.

Later on, the air chief unveiled the 50th overhauled aircraft

and also keenly observed the various parts of the aircraft.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the

efforts and dedication of officers and technicians of No 130 Air

Engineering Depot for their contributions to the national cause of

self-reliance in defence industry.

He said along with other fighter jets, C-130 aircraft

had played a significant role in the war against terrorism.

He reiterated his resolve to make the PAF self reliant in the

field of aircraft maintenance, thus saving valuable financial

resources for the country.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking civil and defence

officials of Pakistan and defence attaches of friendly countries.