Over 40 mln people caught in modern slavery, 152 mln in child labour: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): More than 40 million people around the world were victims of modern slavery, forced labour and forced marriage in 2016, a United Nations study has found, revealing the true scale of such practices that disproportionately affect women and girls.

Global estimates of modern slavery: Forced labour and forced marriage

show that among the victims, about 25 million were in forced labour, and 15 million were in forced marriage.