Opponents fearful as Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N President: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum has said opponents are fearful as workers elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of the PML-N.

Opposition parties had foreseen their defeat in next general

elections as it was ‘writing on the wall’, he said talking to PTV.

He said electing Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as party President was a

good news for the party workers.

The senator said Nawaz Sharif was a seasoned political

leader and his party was largest in the country.

He said PML-N had been winning most of the elections held in

previous four years including by-elections, Azad Jammu and Kashmir,

Gilgit-Baltistan, Cantonment and local bodies due to its pro-people

policies.