Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad helped controlling polio in country: President

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said

actions against terrorists under operations Zarb-e-Azb and

Raddul Fasaad had helped in controlling the polio virus in the

country.

Talking to Regional Director, World Health Organization (WHO),

Dr Mahmoud Fikri who called on him along with a delegation at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had undertaken important measures to improve healthcare facilities which were producing positive results.

Minister of State for National Health Services, Coordination

and Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar and senior officials were also

present during the meeting.

The president viewed that eradication of terrorism would help

eliminate polio disease from the country.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to root out polio and

appreciated the support of WHO in this regard.

Praising the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, he

said the government was undertaking important steps under the

leadership of prime minister for provision of basic health

facilities.

The president lauded the dedicated work of Saira Afzal Tarar

on the prime minister’s vision for improving the health sector.

He acknowledged the support provided by WHO in the health

sector which aided in preventing diseases and overcoming the health

related issues in Pakistan.

He hoped that WHO would keep extending its support in future too.

Appreciating the efforts of government of Pakistan for

eradicating polio and other diseases, Dr Fikri said the health card scheme under Prime Minister’s National Health Programme would be very useful in providing medical facilities and treatment to common man.

He assured the president that WHO would extend all possible assistance to Pakistan in its endeavours to improve its health sector.