Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad helped controlling polio in country: President

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said
actions against terrorists under operations Zarb-e-Azb and
Raddul Fasaad had helped in controlling the polio virus in the
country.
Talking to Regional Director, World Health Organization (WHO),
Dr Mahmoud Fikri who called on him along with a delegation at the
Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had undertaken important measures to improve healthcare facilities which were producing positive results.
Minister of State for National Health Services, Coordination
and Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar and senior officials were also
present during the meeting.
The president viewed that eradication of terrorism would help
eliminate polio disease from the country.
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to root out polio and
appreciated the support of WHO in this regard.
Praising the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, he
said the government was undertaking important steps under the
leadership of prime minister for provision of basic health
facilities.
The president lauded the dedicated work of Saira Afzal Tarar
on the prime minister’s vision for improving the health sector.
He acknowledged the support provided by WHO in the health
sector which aided in preventing diseases and overcoming the health
related issues in Pakistan.
He hoped that WHO would keep extending its support in future too.
Appreciating the efforts of government of Pakistan for
eradicating polio and other diseases, Dr Fikri said the health card scheme under Prime Minister’s National Health Programme would be very useful in providing medical facilities and treatment to common man.
He assured the president that WHO would extend all possible assistance to Pakistan in its endeavours to improve its health sector.