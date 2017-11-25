Operation started following protestors non-cooperative reaction: Pir Amin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat on Saturday said

operation against protestors at Faizabad has been started after making allout efforts to address the issue through dialogues and in a peaceful manner.

“We made all efforts and held talks with religious party Tekreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasoolallah (SAW) to resolve the Faizabad Dharna (sit-in) matter but could not reach any amicable solution because

of protestors stubbornness,” he told a private news channel.

The Minister said the government tries its best to avoid confrontation with protestors at Faizabad Interchange for the last 20 days but unfortunately no positive response was given from protestors of the religious parties.

He said to overcome problems of people living in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the courts had directed the government to vacate the sit-in area.

“The government had given several suggestions to the protestors but they did not agree with any proposal and even they refused to implement court orders,” the Minister added.

Pir Amin requested the protestors not to damage government and private properties and avoid to violate discipline.