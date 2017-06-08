Operation Siplinji checked setting up of Daesh foothold: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, June 8 (APP): The successful operation conducted by

security forces in Siplinji near Mastung on June 4, denied

establishment of any direct or indirect ISIS organized

infrastructure in Balochistan or elsewhere in the country.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said this here on Thursday while

issuing details about the incident according to which a dozen

terrorists were killed.

Based on actionable intelligence, he said the security forces

conducted an operation in Mastung from 1-3 June. There were reports

about presence of 10-15 terrorists of a banned outfit Lashrake-

Jhangivi Al-Almi (LeJA) hiding in caves near Splingi (Koh-i-

Siah/Koh-i-Maran) 36 Kilometer South East of Mastung.

The said organization was reportedly making efforts for

establishing communication with ISIS (Daish) and intended to

facilitate establishment of ISIS foothold in Balochistan, he said.

Operation for physical clearance of target area, spread over

10 Kilometers, started early morning on June 1 by landing of

heliborne force, he said.

Operation continued for three days and the terrorists who were

hiding in caves offered stiff resistance. Over 250 meter long gorge

with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation

difficult and challenging, he said.

The intelligence and security forces personnel fought

valiantly to clear the hideout by June 3, Gen Asif said.

During exchange of fire, 12 hardcore terrorists including two

suicide bombers were killed. The suicide bomber used against Maulana

Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on May 12, was also sent by this group from same

the hideout.

In the operation five security forces personnel including two

officers got injured.

The security forces, during the operation, destroyed

Improvised Explosive Device making facility inside cave and

recovered cache of arms and ammunition which included 50 kilogram

of explosive, three suicide bomber jackets, 18 grenades, six rocket

launchers, four light machine guns, 18 small machine guns, four sniper

rifles, 38 communication sets and huge ammunition of various types.

The successful operation by security forces besides denying

establishing of any direct or indirect ISIS organized infrastructure

in Balochistan or elsewhere in Pakistan, also foiled terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has

appreciated effort of Southern Command, intelligence agencies and

the troops for conducting successful operation.

The ISPR issued photographs of the terrorists killed during

the operation.