OPC treating complaints regarding housing schemes on priority

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, complaints of expatriate Pakistanis regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis.

Interaction has been developed with the management of these schemes to ensure timely handing over of plots and houses to Overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the status of development work in a private housing scheme here on today.

Afzaal Bhatti instructed the management of the scheme to expedite the development work and report in this regard be sent to OPC head office on weakly basis.

He further said that construction of roads,sewerage,water supply and drainage system be completed before stipulated period so that handing over of plots to Overseas Pakistanis and other allottees could be ensured in shortest possible time .

Afzaal Bhatti informed that as a result of the efforts of OPC,

as many as 170 plots and houses in a private housing scheme have been handed over to the overseas Pakistanis.

Commissioner OPC also visited the site and inspected the pace of development work.